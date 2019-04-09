Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than seven persons yesterday lost their lives in a bank robbery that lasted for about one hour in Ido-Ani, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The robbers, who attacked a branch of an old generation bank in the town, carted away an undisclosed amount of money. The robbers, Daily Sun gathered, drove a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to the bank and went straight to the banking hall, causing serious tension within the bank premises.

Sources in the town revealed that five officials of the bank and two customers were killed by the robbers, while one of the robbers was shot dead by the police. Also, it was learnt that a police officer was killed by the robbers during the operation which threw the town into serious tension.

Besides, many customers and officials of the bank were beaten to pulp by the robbers, while efforts to avert the robbery by the police failed.

The police public relations officer in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said he could not give details of the incident yet.

However, it was learnt that the armed bandits numbering six shot sporadically into the air when they stormed the town apparently to scare away the people after which they moved to the bank.

Police operatives were said to have tried to prevent the robbery but could not withstand the firepower of the robbers.