Okey Sampson, Abia

A policeman attached to Aba area command, whose name could not be

immediately ascertained was Monday night killed by some hoodlums who

attacked them at their duty post on Azikiwe Road by Asa Road junction

in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State.

Another policeman was seriously wounded during the attack and is receiving treatment in a hospital in the city.

The policemen were reported to have swiftly responded to the attack and in the process, killed one of the men of the world.

Gunmen numbering about 15 had last month in a similar fashion, attacked policemen on duty at the checkpoint; but police responded and

killed two of them, making some people to speculate that Monday’s was

more of a reprisal attack by the hoodlums.

Information had it that the policemen were relaxing after the day’s

when the hoodlums attacked the cops with machete, killing one of the

policemen and giving of one his colleagues a deep cut.

Although the policemen responded and killed one of the attackers, however, the hoodlums carted away two police riffles as they fled after the sudden attack.

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna could not pick calls made on his phone and did not respond to sms sent to him.

Nonetheless, a senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, while confirming the attack, said investigation would be carried out over the incident.

He promised the every effort would be made to fish out the attackers.