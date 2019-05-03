Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A police officer and one other person died, while three others sustained injuries in a road crash which occurred at Ajegunle area, along Papalanto-Ilaro rRad in Ogun State.

The accident involved a cement truck and a black Toyota Camry car.

A witness said the truck, with registration number GN 7269-16, was coming from the Ilaro end when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off its lane and rammed into the Toyota car, with registration number EPE 210 CN, coming from the Papalanto end.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident, said four victims of the crash, including the dead, were police officers attached to Ilaro Area Police Command.

“One of the police officers died and was taken to Ifo while the remains of the other victim have been removed from the mortuary and buried,” Oladele said.

In his own account, spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, told Daily Sun the police officers were reporting for duty at the border area of the state.

“It was learnt the the truck was coming from Ilaro when it rammed into the black Toyota Camry inbound Ilaro, on the other lane, due to loss of control as a result of speeding.

“Two persons, the driver and his motor boy, were in the truck, while four persons including the police officers reporting back to their duty post at the border were in the car, when the accident happened,” he said.