From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A police corporal, attached to Aba North Divisional headquarters, Eziama, Aba, has been arrested for allegedly raping a female student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

The suspect, whose name was given as Nwachukwu Chinedu, was said to have committed the offence, after forcefully taking the student, aged 20, (name withheld), to a hotel where he had carnal knowledge of her, without her consent.

The incident caused a stir in the city as students of the institution clashed with a police team sent to monitor a peaceful protest against the offence.

It also attracted condemnations from the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, his wife, Nkechi, among other top leaders who called for a thorough investigation to bring the erring policeman to justice.

On its part, the authorities shut down the school temporarily, and asked all students to stay away for seven days, for thorough investigations to be conducted.

Information gathered from a competent police source in the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), revealed that the victim had identified the erring cop and made useful statement at the Eziama Police Station.

