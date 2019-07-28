Christopher Oji

It was a sad weekend for the Inspector – General of Police Intelligent Response Team (IRT) as one of its operatives was shot dead by armed bandits in Kaduna State.

But the officer did not go down alone as three of the gang members of the notorious kidnappers were shot dead.

It was gathered that the IRT officers were on official duty when they were ambushed by suspected notorious Kidnappers at Giwa area of Kaduna State.

As at press time, the information regarding the incident was sketchy, but it was gathered that Inspector Mohammed Hassan with AP number, 228061, died during the ambush while other operatives who survived the ambush repelled the attack and shot dead three members of the kidnap gang.

According to a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to talk to the press, “the body of the late Hassan was first deposited at Barau Dikko General Hospital, Kaduna and his family was immediately contacted, before he was eventually buried according to Islamic rites in Kaduna State on Sunday.”

The police officer said Hassan was a gallant and dedicated officer and would remain a hero forever as he died in the line of duty, fighting for his country.