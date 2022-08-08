From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters has announced the dismissal of Liyomo Okoi, the policeman caught in a viral video flogging a man with a machete in Cross Rivers State.

His dismissal is with effect from Monday, August 8.

This is just as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has frowned against the reports of brutality and extortion levelled against some police officers, particularly on social media platforms.

The IGP directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as he would no longer tolerate such incidences.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

Adejobi said the IGP has equally ordered an overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.

The statement reads: