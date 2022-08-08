From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigeria Police Force headquarters has announced the dismissal of Liyomo Okoi, the policeman caught in a viral video flogging a man with a machete in Cross Rivers State.
His dismissal is with effect from Monday, August 8.
This is just as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has frowned against the reports of brutality and extortion levelled against some police officers, particularly on social media platforms.
The IGP directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as he would no longer tolerate such incidences.
Force Public Relations Officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.
Adejobi said the IGP has equally ordered an overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.
The statement reads:
“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed grave disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion levelled against some police officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms. The IGP has therefore directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.
“The IGP has also ordered a wholistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose of their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.
“The IGP has therefore directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out a supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive and do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizenry, and other members of the public.
“In the same vein, the Force has dismissed *Force No. 524503 PC Liyomo Okoi* attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters, Cross Rivers Police Command for gross misconduct captured in a viral video on 31st July 2022 where he was flogging a man with a machete. His dismissal takes effect from today the 8th of August, 2022.
“The Inspector-General of Police has therefore reiterated his commitment to ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards and enhancement of the anti-corruption drive with a dedication to entrenching human rights-driven policing within the country. The IGP expressed confidence that the current overhauling will improve the effectiveness of the units, and rid them of negative elements who deviate from the standard operating procedure of the Units, and the Nigeria Police Force in general.”
