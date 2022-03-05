From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A policeman in Maiduguri has killed four persons over reported suspicion of alleged infidelity of his wife.

The cop, a sergeant, opened fire on a woman identified as his mother-in-law and three others including two policemen at the Police Training College Quarters in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, witnesses told Saturday Sun.

“He hasn’t been interacting with his neighbour for some days now, always keeping to himself until when we heard gunshots on Wednesday,” one of the sources disclosed.

The incident was not immediately known in the city until Friday when some residents posted it on their social media platforms.

Witnesses said the wife of the policeman narrowly escaped being killed as she fled the house on time. The cop reportedly targeted one of his colleagues he allegedly suspected of having an amorous relationship with his wife. Neither the police nor family members of the policeman could confirm the claim at press time.

Saturday Sun gathered that two of the victims died immediately, while the other two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police Public Relations Office (PRO), Sani Shatambaya, confirmed the incident to newsmen, but didn’t give details. He said he had yet to get detailed information on the incident.

It was gathered that the suspect has been arrested and was now in police custody.