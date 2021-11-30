From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

At least one policeman was reportedly killed, another declared missing, while three others got injured during an attack in Effium community, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by gunmen, Sunday evening.

The officers were attacked alongside the member representing Ohaukwu North Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedu Awo.

Daily Sun gathered that the three wounded policemen were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A source confirmed that two of the policemen have successfully undergone surgery at the hospital, while a senior police officer, who led the team and was shot on the leg, had asked to be discharged.

Mr Awo is said to be stable after he was treated at the hospital.

The officers and the lawmaker were in Effium in search of a kidnapped consultant handling the Ebonyi Ring Road project, who was abducted alongside four others with him three weeks ago.

It was gathered that the lawmaker led the team to confirm the report that the kidnap victims might have been killed and buried.

The victims were said to be on their way when the hoodlums opened fire on them.

Effium, which Mr. Awo represents, has been mired in an intra-communal war between Ezza-Effium and Effium people of the area.

The war has claimed many lives and property worth billions of naira lost in the crisis.

Three weeks ago, a consultant handling the Effium axis of the Ebonyi Ring Road project and four others with him, were reportedly kidnapped while supervising the project.

The kidnap victims were yet to be found as at the time of filing this report.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mrs Loveth Odah, in a statement confirmed the attack.

She said efforts were in top gear to ensure the perpetrators are tracked down and arrested.

