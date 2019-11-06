Tessy Igonmu

The six-storey building gutted by fire on Tuesday in Lagos Island has collapsed, killing a policeman at the scene.

The six-storey building located at 43, Martins Street, Lagos Island, collapsed around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday as firemen continued to battle the inferno. A section of the burning building collapsed on the policeman, severely injuring him while trying to control the surging crowd.

Confirming the death, LASEMA PRO, Mr. Nosa Okunbor, described it as unfortunate. He said the portion that collapsed was weakened by the fire. He also disclosed that the building presently poses public danger and all the perimeters cordoned to avoid further fatality.

Also speaking the death, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Lagos Central Business District, said the policeman died in the hospital following injuries sustained in the building collapse.