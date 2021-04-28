From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked a commercial bank located at Onueke, in Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi state.

Daily Sun gathered that a policeman attached to the bank was killed by the gunmen during the attack, which was said to have occured around 3pm, yesterday morning.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen had trailed a customer who was going to the bank to deposit money.

It was also gathered that after attacking the customer, the robbers also robbed a filling station and some provision stores at the Onueke market.

A source in the area, who confirmed the incident, said “the customer of the bank was going to the bank to deposit money when they attacked him in front of the bank. It is not clear whether he is dead. The policeman engaged them in a gun battle and he was shot. The robbers also robbed a filling station and some provision stores in the area.”

Police Spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah, could not be reached for comment, but Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoroemegha, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun on phone.

Emegha, however, said the incident has nothing to do with the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We know the persons behind the Onueke incident. It has nothing to do with IPOB as being speculated. We are already working to get them arrested to face the law,” he said.