From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A policeman simply identified as Hammed, has been killed in a bank robbery at Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government of Osun State.

The robbers, according to investigation, stormed the commercial bank located very close to the palace of Aragbiji around 3pm on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically.

Sources said they went straight to the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed very close to the bank and shot at a policeman in the vehicle.

It was gathered that the robbers also attacked a police station in the town but policemen had scampered for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack.

She said security operatives have been deployed to the town.