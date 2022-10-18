From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command has confirmed the shooting to death of an Inspector by his colleague who is also an Inspector, in Umuahia, the state capital.

Both policemen were said to be attached to the Abia State House of Assembly member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe.

Confirming the incident, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the victim, Inspector Ugwor Samuel, was shot dead by his colleague, Inspector Atule Benedict, both from SPU base 15, Anambra State, but attached to Hon. Onwusibe. It was gathered that the shooting to death followed an altercation between the two policemen over an undisclosed issue.

A source revealed that after the incident, efforts to disarm the assailant police inspector, who was said to have gone berserk, threatening to kill anybody who came his way as he fled, failed.

The source further hinted that the suspect escaped with his AK-47 rifle to an unknown destination, but later handed himself over to the SCID Umuahia, where he is being detained.

The PPRO described what happened as quite unfortunate and discreditable. “The policemen are from SPU base 15 Anambra State, but attached to Hon. Ginger Onwusibe.”

Ogbonna confirmed that the erring policeman was in custody, while the deceased body has been deposited in the morgue. He said the case was under investigation by state CID Umuahia.