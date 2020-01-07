Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The shooting of a Peace Mass Transit bus driver and a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by a policeman guarding a new generation bank in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has triggered tension in the area.

While the corps member was said to have died instantly, doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) are battling to save the life of the driver.

Trouble started when the driver of the bus, which was coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, parked close to the bank, which attracted the policeman to accost the driver telling him to leave.

The driver was said to have explained to the policeman that he was not planning to park but the policeman refused to listen, and demanded for his key.

“The policeman demanded for the key and the driver said that would not be necessary as he was about to leave. Before the driver could move, the policeman cocked his gun and shot the driver at close range. The bullet hit the driver and the corps member on the head.

Immediately the policeman realised the havoc he had caused, he jumped in a tricycle to escape but a mob went after him and caught up with him but he was quickly rescued by a detachment of policemen from Ekeki Police Station.

Youths from the area mobilised and descended on the commercial bank as they vandalised its vehicles and signpost but anti-riot policemen were deployed to the bank to stop the mob from inflicting further damage on the bank.

A witness account said what led to the shooting was needless. “It is very disheartening. The bus came from Onitsha in Anambra State without problems only for this ugly incident to happen at their final destination,” he said.

The police public relations officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the police were on top of the situation.

Though he said the details of the incident is still being expected, the fleeing policeman has been taken into custody at the Criminal Investigation Department where he is being interrogated.