Jeff Amechi Agbodo

A policeman in Anambra State shot and killed a commercial driver at Aba Park, Onitsha-Owerri road.

It was gathered that policemen clashed with some boys and in the process, one of them pulled the trigger of his gun to scare the rampaging boys and a bullet caught the driver, who was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The state police public relations officer, Mr. Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that it happened when two robbery suspects who escaped from lawful custody were seen hiding at the park.

“On August 13, there was attempt by some miscreants to disarm policemen at the new Aba park owerri road when a police patrol team went on enquiry, following intelligence report that two robbery suspects, who escaped from lawful custody, were seen hiding at the park.

‘The hoodlums who emerged from an uncompleted building near the park descended on the policemen in a bid to overpower them and snatch their rifles. One of the policemen resorted to use his firearm and injured one of the attackers whose identity is yet to be ascertained after firing twice into air to scare them proved abortive.

“The victim was rushed to Toronto hospital Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment.

“Following the incident, rampaging youths blocked Onitsha/Owerri road causing serious public nuisance and traffic congestions in the area.

“Meanwhile, joint police patrol teams, including vigilante groups dispersed the rampaging youths, restored normalcy and cleared the road to enable free flow of traffic in the affected area.

“Consequently, seven persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at multi choice hospital Onitsha,” Mohammed stated.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, has ordered for a thorough investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.