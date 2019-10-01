Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A female police officer attached to the Delta State Police Command was killed by her colleague last Friday during a protest by some traders in Bonsaac area of Asaba, the state capital.

A witness told our correspondent that four police officers were drafted from the ‘B’ Division to quell the protest against a chairman of petty traders in the area.

According to the witness, one of the cops went berserk and opened fire and the bullet accidentally hit his female colleague, who died immediately.

Following the death of the female cop, operatives swooped on the area to effect indiscriminate arrest of women whom they cramped into detention cell at the command’s headquarters in Asaba.

No fewer than 11 traders were said to have been arrested while several others fled the area to avoid the wrath of the operatives.

Investigation revealed, however, that three of the arrested traders have been released as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

The suspected killer cop, it was learnt, is now cooling his heels at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the death of his officer to Daily Sun yesterday morning, said the “case was under investigation with the SCID.”