Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The police in Sokoto State have confirmed the arrest and detention of a Police Sergeant, Bello Garba, who allegedly shot one person dead and injured three others on Friday in Sokoto.

The victims were said to be sharing money doled out by Governor Aminu Tambuwal during the Juma’at prayers to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, held at Sultan Bello Jumu’at mosque.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to journalists in Sokoto.

He said that the sergeant shot 25-year-old Aminu Abdulrahman to death and injured Junaidu Abba, Babangida Muhammad and Awaisu Alti.

The police spokesman said the victims were evacuated to Specialist Hospital Sokoto for treatment and autopsy.

Sadiq revealed that the sergeant, of Counter Terrorism Unit Base 18 Gusau, was attached to Government House Sokoto.

“The Sokoto State police command condemns in its entirety the unwarranted, uncivil and unprofessional conduct of a police sergeant on special duty in the state.

“The policeman unprofessionally fired without reasonable justification at that material time.

“Commissioner of Police, Sani Kaoje, had ordered the detention and trial of the erring officer and charged the state Criminal Investigation Department to speed up investigation and come up with objective findings,” Sadiq said.