From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There was pandemonium in Anyii community of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday after a policeman reportedly shot dead a trailer driver over an argument bordering on money.

According to an eyewitness who gave his name as Terdoo, the argument ensued between the trailer driver and the policeman over an illegal collection of N3000 in Benue State on Sunday.

Our source revealed that the trailer driver was heading out of Anyiin in Logo LGA to Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State when the incident happened.

An argument ensued over the driver’s refusal to pay the illegal levy and the operatives shot and killed him.

A human rights activist, Ukan Kurugh, who first made a post about the incident on Facebook, explained that the trailer driver was stopped by the operatives who mounted a roadblock and was asked to remit N3000 but he gave them N1500 stating that he didn’t have a full truck and can’t pay more than that.

The development was said to have made aggrieved trailer drivers block the Anyii road in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State in protest of the killing of their colleague by the policeman.

Confirming the report, the State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, said the policeman in question, had been arrested.

“Benue State Police Command has arrested Sgt James Aondona in connection with the case of Culpable Homicide received at Kastina-Ala Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on 26th June 2022 at about 1230 hrs, Sgt James Aondona was properly briefed on his schedule of duty and posted to an observation point at Ngibo, Kastina-Ala LGA.

“He decided to engage in an altercation with Mr Aondohumba Terkula. (the deceased) which led to the loss of life. The corpse has been deposited at General Hospital, Kastina-Ala.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. Wale Abass has condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officer involved and ordered that further investigation be carried out.

“He assures the good people of the state that justice will be served as disciplinary procedure has commenced for onward prosecution,” the statement read.