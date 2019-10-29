A policeman has allegedly shot himself after killing his wife for filing for divorce.

The policeman was living with his P\prison warden wife inside Prison Barracks on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

It was gathered that the tragedy occurred Sunday night during a scuffle between husband and wife. A neighbour who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there was a previous quarrel between the couple in their flat, which snowballed into a fight.

The man was said to be angry when his wife, who was harbouring him in the barracks, asked him to to leave the apartment.

Our source said the woman did not stop at verbal threats, as she followed it with divorce papers.

The police were said to have evacuated the bodies just as most occupants of the building have fled the compound for fear of arrest.