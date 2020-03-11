Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A policeman attached to the Ondo State police command has allegedly shot his wife dead and committed suicide.

The incident was said to have happened at Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the police officer simply identified as Tolulope who was attached to the Akungba police division committed the crime after he returned from work.

According to sources, the deceased who was an indigene of Supare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state had been having trust issues with his wife over the manner in which she received phone calls from strange men.

The late couple were said to have left a baby of two years old and another one of three weeks behind.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Teeleo Ikoro who described the incident as unfortunate said that investigations had begun on the matter.

The PPRO stated that the couple were the only one at home when the incident happened hence no one couldd ascertain what led to the incident.