Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A police officer and one other person on Thursday afternoon lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries in a road crash which occurred at Ajegunle area, along Papalanto-Ilaro road in Ogun State.

The accident involved a cement truck and a black Toyota Camry car.

According to an eye witness account, the truck, with registration number GN 7269-16, was coming from Ilaro end when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off his lane and rammed into the Toyota car with registration number EPE 210 CN, coming from Papalanto end.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident, said four of the victims of the crash including the dead, were police officers attached to Ilaro Area Police Command.

“Four of the victims were police officers serving within Ilaro Area Police Command. One of the policemen died and was taken to Ifo while the remains of the other victim have been removed from the mortuary and buried,” Oladele said.

In his own account, the spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, told our correspondent that the police officers were reporting back to their duty posts at the border area of the state.

“It was learnt the truck was coming from Ilaro when it rammed into the Black Toyota Camry inbound Ilaro on the other lane due to loss of control as a result of over speeding.

“Two persons, the driver and his motor boy, were in the truck, while four persons including the police officers reporting back to their duty post at the border were in the car, when the accident happened,” he said.