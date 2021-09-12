By Christopher Oji

A young girl, has been shot dead by a Policeman attached to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos .

The police claimed 18-year-old Monsurat Ojuade, was hit by a stray bullet at at the weekend when a team of detectives from SCIID who were on investigation activities to effect arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the State.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adkunle Ajisebutu, in a Statement, noted that :”Concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim. She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but later died on the way to the hospital.

“Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu, regrets this unfortunate but avoidable incident and sincerely commiserates with the bereaved family in whose pain he shares in this moment of grief.

“This is therefore,to inform the bereaved family, sympathizers and the general public that the erring Police officer who pulled the trigger has been identified and is currently being detained.

“The CP, has directed that the said police officer should be tried and charged to court immediately after being dismissed from the Force. This, it is believed, will serve as deterrent to others who do not act professionally in the course of their duties.

“This singular sad incident notwithstanding, the Lagos State Police Command SHALL continue to strive vigorously and conscientiously to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the State”.