George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

But for the quick intervention of elders and stakeholders irate youths would have set the Njaba Divisional Police Station ablaze yesterday. This followed the shooting to death of an 18-year-old man, Awuzie Duru, by a trigger-happy policeman.

Trouble was said to have started yesterday inside the premises of the United Bank for Africa branch at Umuaka where the policeman shot the Awuzie to death for retaliating to a policeman’s slap during a brawl. One of witnesses to the incident told our correspondent that when Awuzie joined the ATM line, other persons equally queued behind him. But somewhere along the line his phone rang and he left the line to answer the call. But on coming back to rejoin the line the man who was previously behind him and who had taken his position refused to allow him in.

This reportedly led to altercation and later brawl between the deceased and the man during which time the killer policeman who was said to be watching the incident from the side reportedly scolded Awuzie. Embarrassed, he angrily retorted, facing the policeman: “You were here watching while we were exchanging words. Why scold me now it has led to fight?”

Infuriated by his daringness to talk back at him, the policeman slapped him. Awuzie slapped back. Angered by this action, the policeman was said to have in a moment of display of bravado, cocked his gun and shot the young man dead instantly.