Fred Itua, Abuja

A yet-to-be-identified policeman who was shot earlier today by members of the Shiite Movement protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky, is dead.

He died a few hours after he was moved out of the National Assembly clinic where he was initially rushed to.

The second policeman who sustained gunshot injuries is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.