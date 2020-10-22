Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on some parts of Enugu State by the Govenment, the #EndSARS protests have claimed the lives of a policeman and three supposed protesters in Abakpa area of the State.

Violence erupted in the area Thursday morning as a mob of angry youths looted shops, vandalised banks, and made bonfires on major roads in the area while extorting individuals.

The protesters, who had forcibly dispersed women trading at the Abakpa market despite the curfew, were seen wielding sticks and machetes and other dangerous weapons.

Two protesters were shot dead at Liberty junction. The shooting of the protester led to the killing and burning of a policeman at T Junction.

Things escalated at Nike Lake Police Station where protesters had engaged the police for allegedly killing a protester on Wednesday. The angry youths besieged the station for close to two hours, vowing to burn it down.

Eyewitnesses said the police opened fire at the protesters, two of whom are feared dead while four others received different degrees of injury. The area is still tense as soldiers barricaded the police station.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Charles Ndukwe, when contacted, said he was yet to receive a formal report of the incidence.

According to him, ‘we don’t have any report on this now. You know these things are still the same way it is. When we have the report, we will feed you. We don’t have a clear report on it yet.’