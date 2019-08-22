Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed the four policemen involved in the extra- judicial killing of civilians at Iba area of the state.

The dismissed officers have been charged to court and were remanded in prison custody.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police command, Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the arrest of the four police officers involved in the dastard murder of two unarmed suspects at Iba.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, “the policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the provost department. They were tried on three count charges bordering on discreditable conduct. unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority, and damage to the article.

“The policemen were found guilty and dismissed from service and prosecuted. They were subsequently handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for prosecution in a conventional court.

The accused, ex-Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, ex-Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, ex-Sergeant Solomon Sunday and ex-Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, are to be arraigned in Magistrate Court 5, Ebute Meta, for conspiracy and murder. They were remanded in Ikoyi, prison.

The case has been adjourned to September 23 pending the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’ advice.”

DSP Elkana said the dismissal and subsequent charge against the officers would serve as a deterrent to other trigger-happy policemen.