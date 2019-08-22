Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed the four policemen involved in extra judicial killings at the Iba area of the state.

The dismissed officers have been charged to court but were remanded in prison custody.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the arrest of the four police officers involved in the extra judicial killings of two unarmed suspects at Iba.

According to Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana: “The policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the provost department. They were tried on three count charges bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and damage to article.

“The policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution. They were subsequently handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional court.

“The accused, ex-Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, ex-Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, ex-Sergeant Solomon Sunday and ex-Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, were on arraigned in Magistrate’s Court 5 Ebute Meta for conspiracy and murder and were remanded in Ikoyi Prisons. The case has been adjourned to September 23, pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.”

DSP Elkana said the dismissal and subsequent charge against the officers would serve as deterrent to other trigger happy policemen.