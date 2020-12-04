From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Armed policemen, soldiers and men from the Department of State Services (DSS) in a commando style at about 7am yesterday besieged the transport company of the former Imo commissioner for transport, Lasbery Anyanwu, at Orji Flyover demanding his whereabouts.

Although the armed security officers, according to Anyanwu, who briefed newsmen shortly after the incident, said he was lucky not to be been around as at the time of their invasion but added that his chief driver, Mr Eddy Akano, was taken away alongside other drivers. Also, Anyanwu claimed that 20 vehicles and other properties of his transport company were carted away. Anyanwu claimed that their visit had a political undertone as he accused the police of taking orders from Governor Hope Uzodimma to make his life miserable.

According to Anyanwu, who is the governor’s kinsman from Omuma, his only sin was accepting to head the campaign team of former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, the “Rescue Mission.”

But the police have debunked his claim as well exonerated the governor from his allegations. The state police image maker, Orlando Ikeokwu, told our correspondent that they had invaded his office following a petition written and signed by the interim chairman of the states transport company (Imo transport Company), Mr Ibezim Onyekachi, that five people converted 167 vehicles belonging to the company to private use of which he said he was among.