Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has warned policemen found guilty of rape and other infringements of human rights will be punished.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who twitted this on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj Sunday, said investigation was ongoing on the allegation that some policemen used pure water sachet in place of condom when raping convicted prostitutes in Abuja.

Akande twitted: “Regarding some of our women who were reportedly harrassed and wrongly arrested in Abuja recently, a thorough investigation of what happened is ongoing. This administration will not tolerate any violation of the individual freedoms of our people and all infringements shall be punished.”

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and officials of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) had in the last two weeks, raided clubs in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Some women were arrested and labelled prostitutes while others were allegedly raped.

Some convicted prostitutes last week alleged that some policemen at Utako Police Station, Abuja, used pure water sachets as ‘protection’ when the uniformed men raped them during a sting operation meant to rid the Federal Capital Territory of prostitution.

Some of the ladies also said some of the policemen raped them without any form of protection.

Some non-governmental organisations protested at the weekend in Abuja, describing the incidents as a violation of the fundamental human rights of women.