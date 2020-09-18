Over 300 Nigeria Police personnel had besieged the Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodged while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State.

Wike on his Twitter handle said the hotel is has been held siege by over 300 Police men, lamenting that Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Hope Uzodinma of Kano and Imo States are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

A statement from Ambassador Akawor Desmond, Chairman People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State which was tweeted said the action is in a breach of the pledge they made.

Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC. — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) September 18, 2020

Details soon