By Christopher Oji

Some Police officers from the Lagos State Police Command have been commended for rejecting N500,000 bribe from suspected criminals and arrested the suspects.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,”on April 11, at about 3am, policemen from the Festac division,accosted five suspects in a Ford Bus with Number plate: FST 679 XZ, with some 25mm iron rods, property of China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC) between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba, Lagos State.

“The suspects, when arrested by the police operatives, were alleged to have offered a bribe of N500,000 to the police operatives who rejected the offer and went ahead to arrest them with the stolen Iron rods.

“The suspects included: Lawal Saheed, 40, Taofeek Adenigba, 43, Ope Olowolayemo,28, Azeez Jamie, 41 and Omotayo Adewale,34. The items recovered from them are some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one nozzle, one gas cylinder and Ford Bus with number plate: FST 697 XZ. The management of CCEC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be their property.

” Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu,has ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible.

“In the same vein, the police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division of Ikorodu, on April,12, at about 1245pm, arrested two suspects, Awosika Kehinde,24 and Olatilewa Ayomide,18, at Sabo Area of Ikorodu.

The suspects were accosted by the police on a motorcycle in Sabo area of Ikorodu. After preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were using the dummy gun to scare their victims anytime they were on robbery operation, particularly in the traffic. They are giving useful information to assist the police in the course of their investigation.

“Items recovered form them included one dummy beretta pistol and some assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police has also directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Special Squad for thorough investigation”