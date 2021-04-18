By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has vowed to put a team of officers in Frstac Division who extorted N200,000 from a Dubai-based Nigerian through a Point of Sale (POS) machine on trial.

The Command also arrested a man who allegedly assaulted policemen who arrested him for taking one way.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi while speaking on the extortion of the a Dubai based Nigerian ,said that the police team who committed the crime were awaiting orderly room trial.

A Nigerian man who recently arrived in the country from Dubai, and was also heading home from the airport had shared the story of how police officers in Festac stopped him and extorted N200, 000 from him.

#EndSARS promoter, Rinu, initially shared the story of the man on her Twitter handle.

She wrote:“A young Nigerian came back from the UAE this morning; took Uber from the airport to Festac and bumped into Nigerian police officers who profiled; unlawfully searched his phone, harassed and dragged him to their station. See why some of us haven’t removed #EndSARS from our displays?

They forced him to write false statements without his lawyer; then proceeded to ask him to give them N5,000,000.

“He ended up paying N200,000 to end the mess.

A young Nigerian comes back after years of being away and his first night in the country is filled with nightmares.”

The man later took to Twitter to reveal his identity and also recounted how the incident happened.

According to CSP Adejobi:“We have arrested all of them and the money recovered and returned to the man. The policemen will soon face trial and be punished. We have the whole team in the cell and they would be tried orderly room”, he said.

Adejobi,however,did not disclose if the DPO of Festac would also be tried along with them for what people called ‘lack of supervision”