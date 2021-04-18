By Christopher Oji
Lagos State Police Command has vowed to put a team of officers in Frstac Division who extorted N200,000 from a Dubai-based Nigerian through a Point of Sale (POS) machine on trial.
The Command also arrested a man who allegedly assaulted policemen who arrested him for taking one way.
Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi while speaking on the extortion of the a Dubai based Nigerian ,said that the police team who committed the crime were awaiting orderly room trial.
A Nigerian man who recently arrived in the country from Dubai, and was also heading home from the airport had shared the story of how police officers in Festac stopped him and extorted N200, 000 from him.
#EndSARS promoter, Rinu, initially shared the story of the man on her Twitter handle.
She wrote:“A young Nigerian came back from the UAE this morning; took Uber from the airport to Festac and bumped into Nigerian police officers who profiled; unlawfully searched his phone, harassed and dragged him to their station. See why some of us haven’t removed #EndSARS from our displays?
They forced him to write false statements without his lawyer; then proceeded to ask him to give them N5,000,000.
“He ended up paying N200,000 to end the mess.
A young Nigerian comes back after years of being away and his first night in the country is filled with nightmares.”
The man later took to Twitter to reveal his identity and also recounted how the incident happened.
According to CSP Adejobi:“We have arrested all of them and the money recovered and returned to the man. The policemen will soon face trial and be punished. We have the whole team in the cell and they would be tried orderly room”, he said.
Adejobi,however,did not disclose if the DPO of Festac would also be tried along with them for what people called ‘lack of supervision”
On the man who assaulted the , Adejobi ,said :”The Command, on Saturday, April 17, arrested Victor Ebhomenyen, 33, for driving against the traffic, assaulting and causing severe bodily injuries on an Assitant Superintendent of Police, Erhator Sunday, at Four Point Hotel, Oniru .
“The Command has deemed it necessary and responsible to react and set the record straight on the incident that was captured in a video that went viral on the social media on Saturday, where two men were repeatedly assaulting an officer on duty and creating a scene on the road at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos State.
” To set the record straight, the said day,at about 10:30am, ASP Erhator Sunday, and team attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command, who were on a convoy movement to drop off policemen at their various beats across the state, blocked and stopped a white Hyundai SUV, MUS 251 EH facing the convoy on one way, driven by the suspect, Victor, at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, LagosState.
“When the police stopped the vehicle, the occupants, Victor Ebhomenye and Etinosa Obaywana, angrily came down, confronted and violently assaulted ASP Sunday, inflicting severe bodily injuries on him. The Officer, who was armed with his official Ak 47 riffle, displayed a high level of professionalism amidst fierce provocations by resisting the temptation of using his rifle on the suspect. The prime suspect, Victor, is in the police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, for investigation and prosecution as and when due, while effort is on to arrest his fleeing accomplice, Etinosa, who has been identified”.
