Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In furtherance of several abductions in Kaduna without a serious challenge from those saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property, gunmen again visited a community called Janruwa located along the dual carriage Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa road, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped six persons including a female police officer.

The area is not too far from Danbushiya, another community close to Millennium City in the same local government area where one person was allegedly killed and about twenty others kidnapped a week ago.

The Kaduna State Police Command and State government through its Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to make any official pronouncement on the development as at the time of filing this report.

But, a member of the affected community hinted that, the criminal elements stormed the area late Saturday to unleash terror on the unsuspecting locals and went away with some after destruction of their burglary proofs and windows.

An eyewitness, Mr. Babalola Mathew told a media source that, the bandits launched the attack in “commando like situation.

According to him, “it was a commando like adventure. They (bandits) stormed our community around past 10pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown up man.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglaries. They ordered everyone out.

“The victims had no option than to follow the attackers gently, because they were at risk of being shot in their rooms.

“The only grown up woman among those kidnapped was said to be a Policewoman. She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that they (bandits) were many outside.

“So, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her daughter, putting on only a small wrapper around her chest, who also followed her mother was equally taken.

“The kidnappers did not stop there, they also went inside her house to ransack the house, but her other children, a boy and another girl had ran into hiding,” he added.