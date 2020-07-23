The Divisional Police officer, Aswani division in Lagos, Oyin Frances, has distributed thousands of packs of palliative items.

The packs, which contained sanitizers, hand wash and noodles were shared within Aswani community where her station is located, Okota and Area ‘F’ police barracks.

Oyin’s largesse did not end with sharing those prevention and safety products, as she also specifically distributed packs of cooked food and packs of raw beans to widows. Her distinctive approach which she code -named COVID-19 Outreach was used to preach to the residents to ensure social distancing, wear face masks, wash and sanitize their hands regularly with 80% alcohol based sanitizers, assuring them that collective prevention and care which will help defeat corona virus pandemic and help return our once safe environments.