Tony John, Port Harcourt

An unidentified female police officer was allegedly shot dead yesterday by a male colleague in Rivers State.

Information about the incident was sketchy of the time of filing the report.

But Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred in Eneka community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

According to the report, the police suspect was attached to a task force on illegal trading and motor parks.

Sources say the policewoman must have died as a result of accidental discharge from his armed colleague.

The tragedy occurred when the task force operatives were trying to disperse traders in the market in Eneka.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying that there was no justification for the suspect to shoot at that time.

Mukan stated: “A policewoman was shot today and the policeman that did this did not give any satisfactory explanation.

“As I speak with you, the man has been arrested, disarmed and undergoing orderly room trial.

“He is likely to be dismissed today and charged to court tomorrow. There is no justification for shooting at that point in time,” the CP stated.