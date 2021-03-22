From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The policewoman, W/SGT Olawoye Bukola, who was shot on Saturday during the Ekiti East Constituency 1 House of Assembly by-election in Ekiti State, has passed on.

The officer died on Monday evening at the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday night.

The policwoman was shot by thugs that invaded Ward 7 unit 7 in Omuo-Ekiti during the recent by-eletion, where she sustained wounds from gunshots.

The statement read, “the officer died at about 1800 hrs on Monday at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ido-Ekiti after fighting for her life for days.”

The commissioner, however, on behalf of the command, sympathizes with the deceased’s family members and pray God to gant her eternal rest.