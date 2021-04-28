From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has confessed that policing Nigeria is difficult hence the decision by the country’s leadership to reorganise the security architecture for effective result.

He urged traditional rulers to leverage the influence they have over communities to effect positive change for the good of the country.

A statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Osinbajo, said the Vice President stated this when the Yakanaje Uke of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In the statement titled “We are re-organising Nigeria’s security architecture” Osinbajo said policing was difficult in the country given its size.

“There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems. This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganise our security architecture, which is what is going on now. I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future. A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation.”

The vice president said one of the reasons there were divisions and conflicts in parts of the country was because people did not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.

He commended traditional ruler for his leadership style.

“I think you have created an opportunity where the options are available for bringing appeals to a centre of fairness and justice for people from across the country, and it is one that is to be emulated. And I think that this is the way Nigeria should be; we should be able to say that no matter where you are from, if you have the talent, if you work hard, you will succeed wherever you are. You will not be constrained by your political, ethnic or religious affiliations. Every great society that has succeeded in the world is multi-ethnic and they succeeded because they brought in talents from all over the place.’’