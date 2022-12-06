From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Security Monitoring Group has thumbed up the synergy between the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) and the Ministry for Police Affairs, saying it has greatly improved policing efforts in the country.

Making the observation, the Group’s National Chairman, James Oriaborie in a statement, noted that the synergy between the sister security organs has been succeeding with amazing speed.

He explained that the synergy is a tripartite arrangement between the NPTF, the Nigeria police and the ministry of police Affairs.

He observed that the NPTF has been training police personnel on sophisticated crime fighting skills across the 36 States of the Federation to compliment efforts aimed at tackling insecurity.

The NPTF, he said, also conducted inspection of police facilities across the nation to assess the state of such facilities and has already swung into action by way of renovation and reconstructions in all the formations.

“We note and commend the NPTF for supplying well-equipped and branded Buffalo Trucks to the Nigerian Police force across the nation, Trucks that were commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari and could be spotted everyday on Nigerian highways, tracking criminals on those highways and nearby bushes.

“The Buffalo trucks given to police are 200 units with many more being procured,” he said.

The group also noted that COVID-19 hospital equipments were given to the Nigeria police as part of a special project to help crush the dreaded respiratory disease

and related equipment procured donated to the Nigeria police.

He also said the group’s investigations have confirmed that some 170 projects have already been completed by the NPTF, including construction of Police Stations and Barracks.

All these, Oriaborie said, explain how much the synergy between the NPTF, the Ministry for Police Affairs has been succeeding with amazing speed.