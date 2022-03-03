The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that hindrances experienced in the productive sector are largely caused by policy inconsistency and somersaults which have , led to improper planning and projections.
The association noted that this has led many manufacturers to close shop and discouraged prospective investors who are unsure what the next move of government would be.
Its president, Mansur Ahmed, made the remark at a media award by the association, where he emphasised it will continue to strengthen efforts to proactively en- gage policy makers through evidence-based advocacy so that government can see through the eyes of operators and contribute to the growth and development of the economy by taking right policy choices.
He applauded the media for its outstanding support and contributions as partners through the years in building a productive and prosperous nation through its advocate for conducive manufacturing environment.
Ahmed promised continuous work with the media to explore innovative and more strategic advocacy mechanisms that will scale- up the performance of the manufacturing sector and its contribution to the economy.
Noting that the manufacturing sector deserves more critical attention, given the plethora of challenges that members face in the course of production, the MAN boss said he was expectant that with consistent push, there would be improvement in the manufacturing landscape.
On the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the MAN president noted that there has been a significant progress in the process of implementation, saying a number of protocols have to be put in place in form of institutions that have to be established across the continent and the different countries.
“Processes, policies and regulations that have to be agreed between the various countries are important. Implementation means first we have agreed on what to do, we now need to go ahead and put in place regulations, processes and procedures and the institutions that need to be on ground for trade to take place on the basis of the agreement.
