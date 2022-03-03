The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that hindrances experienced in the productive sector are largely caused by policy inconsistency and somersaults which have , led to improper planning and projections.

The association noted that this has led many manufacturers to close shop and discouraged prospective investors who are unsure what the next move of government would be.

Its president, Mansur Ahmed, made the remark at a media award by the association, where he emphasised it will continue to strengthen efforts to proactively en- gage policy makers through evidence-based advocacy so that government can see through the eyes of operators and contribute to the growth and development of the economy by taking right policy choices.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.