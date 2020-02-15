No fewer than 1.2 million children are to be immunised against polio in a five-day house-to-house immunisation in Adamawa.

The state Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, made this known on Saturday while flagging off the 2020 First Round National Immunisation Plus Days in Wuro-Hausa Ward of Yola South LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seth, who is also the Chairman of the state task force on immunisation, was represented by Mr Sajo Lekki, the Chairman of the Assembly Standing Committee on Health.

Seth said the government was committed to addressing polio and other child-killer diseases, and would continue to collaborate with stakeholders and key players such as WHO, UNICEF and SOML for maximum results.

Dr Batulu Mohammad, Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said at the event that adequate arrangement had been made for the success of the exercise.

He urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children would be immunised.

Mohammad said there had been no report of polio case for over three years; hence, the need for all stakeholders to take the exercise serious for the nation to be totally declared polio-free.

He also urged local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders to continue to mobilise people at the grassroots for a successful exercise.

In his remarks, Dr Bwalki Dilli, Director, Public Health, Adamawa Ministry of Health, reiterated the commitment of the ministry to eradicating polio and other diseases.

According to him, officials of the Africa Regional Certification Commission will be in Adamawa in two weeks’ time for the assessment of the state’s health sector, particularly its performance in the area of polio immunisation.

“Our healthworkers need to prove our claim of successes based on performance,” Dilli said.

Alhaji Salisu Usman, Chairman, Yola South Council, and Alhaji Muhammed Mustafa, Head of Yola District, lauded the choice of the area for the flag-off.

They said they had mobilised councillors and ward heads in the area to actively participate for the success of the exercise.

On behalf of the partners, Mr Oluseyi Olosunde of UNICEF and Mr Omega Nduwakan of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, hailed Adamawa for commitment to primary healthcare delivery.

They promised continued collaboration toward the achievement of total eradication of polio. (NAN)