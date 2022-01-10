From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stated that over 3.6 million children would be immunized against poliovirus during the January campaign of the Maternal New born and Child Health Week (MNCHW)

According to him, the MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1) where immunization personnel would go house to house to immunize children below 5 years against poliovirus.

“The aim of the Maternal New born and Child Health Week is to improve the health care services for pregnant women and their children he said”.

The Governor represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this at Ungogo Local Government Area while flagging off the OBR1 and MNCHW January campaign in the State.

He explained that the state government was highly committed to providing adequate health care services to its people therefore…we should not relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend antenatal in the hospitals across the State.

He appreciated the support of the Federal Government,Local Government Chairmen,Emirate Councils and the states development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the gains of the program.

He therefore urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the e exercise.

On his part, the Commissioner Of Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa urged parents to cooperate with immunization personnel towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

Other stakeholders who spoke during the occasion included the representative of the Emir of Kano, Dankadan Kano .Bashir Muhammad, the Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, Abdullahi Garba Ramat and representatives of development partners. End.