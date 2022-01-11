From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said over 3.6 million children would be immunised against poliovirus during the January campaign of the Maternal New born and Child Health Week (MNCHW).

MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1) where immunisation personnel would go house-to-house to immunise children below five years against poliovirus.

“The aim of the Maternal New born and Child Health Week is to improve health care services for pregnant women and their children,” he said.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, stated this at Ungogo Local Government Area while flagging off the OBR1 and MNCHW January campaign in the state.

He said the state government was highly committed to providing adequate health care services to its people.

“We should not relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend antenatal in the hospitals across the state.”

He appreciated the support of the Federal Government, local government chairmen, emirate councils and states development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the gains of the programme.

He therefore urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the exercise.