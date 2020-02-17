Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has said no fewer than 976,003 children would be immunised with potent oral polio vaccines in the first round of the 2020 national immunisation plus days (NIPDs) in the FCT.

Aliyu stated this during the flag-off of the event held at Dutse Makaranta in Bwari Area Council, saying the exercise was part of the strategy to combat poliomyelitis among children in the FCT.

“FCT is expected to immunise 976,003 eligible children with potent oral polio vaccines using 1,631 teams. I therefore, wish to reassure you that the FCT Administration is committed to this course and has ensured adequate support to the programme so that good quality implementation of the exercise is carried out in the FCT,”Aliyu said. She warned members of the the task force for the exercise that their activities were being monitored by partner and donor agencies, National Polio Emergency Operation Centre of the primary healthcare, as well as the international community, adding the commitments and actions of the task force should be results driven.

Aliyu urged the chairmen of the six area councils and traditional leaders to take up the challenge and be part of the polio end game, just as she urged stakeholders to be personally involved in support of polio eradication in their various area councils and communities in the country.