The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), says it has targeted 57,145 children for inoculation against polio in the second round exercise in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state.

Malam Usman Binyaminu, the state Technical Facilitator, disclosed this at the inauguration of the immunisation exercise on Saturday in Malammadori.

This is contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Musa Muhammad, on Sunday in Dutse.

Binyaminu said that 57,707 children were inoculated against the disease in the last round exercise in the area.

He, therefore, urged the council’s Chairman, Malam Hussaini Umar, to attend the daily debriefing meeting towards promoting stakeholders engagement to facilitate successful conduct of the exercise.

The statement also quoted Malam Hamisu Muhammad, the Health Educator in the area, as disclosing that the council received 66,150 doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), and deployed 109 personnel for the exercise.

“Mr Hamza Bello, the Primary Healthcare Coordinator in the area sought the support of community and religious leaders to mobilise participation in the exercise.

“Also, the chairman of the council pledged maximum support to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day exercise would be conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15. (NAN)

