No fewer than 61,546 children under the age of five have been vaccinated against polio in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa during the just concluded November round of polio vaccination.

Alhaji Garba Musa-Jabo, the Immunization Officer in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaugama on Thursday that the figure represented 100 percent of the targeted children.

He expressed delight that residents of Marke, Dakayyawa and Yansiminti who had a history of rejecting the vaccines, had accepted them during the exercise.

He attributed the success to massive awareness campaign by his office as well as the efforts of traditional rulers in mobilizing their subjects for the exercise.

Also speaking to NAN, the Kaugama Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Yahaya-Marke commended stakeholders for their roles in the successful conduct of the immunisation.

He pledged to continue to channel resources into supporting effective health care service delivery in the area.(NAN)