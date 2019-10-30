Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated a task-force on polio eradication and immunisation, warning that non-compliance is not only against humanity, but an act against God.

Represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the governor averred that the responsibility of government lies in meeting the exigencies of convincing Lagosians to accept immunisation voluntarily rather than at the behest of pressures from officials.

Hamzat, who is also the chairman of the committee, urged local government chairmen and members of the committee, to ensure their people embrace immunisation.

While urging religious leaders to embrace routine immunisation as a core focus of preaching, the deputy governor stated that they represent a veritable platform to ensure voluntary compliance.

He said despite massive influx of people from neighbouring countries and states to Lagos, the Sanwo-Olu administration will partner community leaders to ensure those coming in are immunised.