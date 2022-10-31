From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA) has commenced issuance of Ogoni National Identification Card as part of its documentation policy and political autonomy.

The ID card, which says ‘No National ID is Superior’, was distributed on Sunday, to more than 40 provincial leaders (governors) of acclaimed Ogoni Nation.

It also possessed security codes, colours and imprints depicting the natural resources, wealth, and patriotism of the Ogoni people.

United States-based President of OCIA, Goodluck Diigbo, in his remark via Skype on Sunday in Bori, khana local government area in Rivers State, stated that The identity card was focused on the people of Ogoni.

Diigbo said: “This is a national identification card that gives the Ogoni people a solid sense of affinity, the ID Card project underscores our internal relationship; as it confidently conveyed a visible representation of kinship.

“Thus, the ID affirms our assertion that all of us, the people of Ogoni; indivisibly belong to this Distinct Ogoni Nation (DON).”

Discribing the ID card issuance as timely, Diigbo said that the respect attached to an ID Card and its value paints a picture of an orderly, well-organized, and accountable society.

“The Ogoni National Identification Card is a confirmation that we are not strangers, observers or spectators in our land, but active citizens, ambassadors, and stakeholders.

“By bearing the ID Card, we have pledged allegiance that we are here as custodians and defenders of our Great Ogoni Nation.”

The president also noted that the authority had funded 62.5 percent cost on procurement to ensure affordability of the ID card.

According to him, the Ogoni National Identification Card would serve multiple purposes covering; identification, verification, business registration, form of licence.

Others were, entry pass and right to contest for political offices within the provinces of the Ogoni Central Indegenous Authority (OCIA).

He assured locals to start operating their businesses using the Ogoni Nation ID card.

“You can now open your own business in your name without any formal business registration. All you will need is your ID Card number on your sign post.”

Meanwhile, some recepients of the identity card applauded the president for the achievement which they said had given them a sense of autonomy.

Mr Ezekiel Aji, Leader (Governor) of Eleme Province, Mr. Ezekiel Aji, and Mrs. Sorbarise Nwidum of Teyork Province were among beneficiaries.