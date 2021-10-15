From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Political activities have resumed in Borno ahead of Saturday State Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC)after years of lull following decade long insurgency.

APC stalwarts and polticians organised various political forum and rallies to herald the party congress scheduled to take place at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre located at the heart of the city.

A group of APC youths head a rally to drum up support for the former chairman of the party, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, ex-legidlator who led the party to win the 2019 governorship, Federal and state legislature. .

Coordinator of the rally, Grema Kalala told journalists the youths organised the event to show their loyalty to the party leadership.

“We are here to show our support to our leader, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori and all our chieftains as a family. We are also sensitizing all youths in the party ahead of coming political activities to ensure our party and its leader succeed,” he said.

Sources in the party confirmed to The Sun the party hierarchy has agreed to adopt the former chairman as consensus candidate.

