From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As it marked the 25 years of its establishment, the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), has gone down memory lane, relieving its landmark achievements in the political and economic space.

President and Founder of NILOWV, Dame Esther Uduehi, while speaking in Abuja, recalled the words of late former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Kofi Annan that “there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women, and no other policy is as likely to raise economic productivity, or to reduce infant and maternal mortality.”

Uduehi said NILOWV’s mantra of empowering women politically and economically for national development, the group believed, was key to Nigeria’s development.

Uduehi disclosed that NILOWV was founded in 1996 after the Beijing Conference of 1995 and was modelled after the League of Women Voters of America.

Uduehi said Nigeria being a very large country both in land mass and population, it took the association time and planning to establish the states and local government chapters and branches.

“But slowly and firmly, we tried and eventually succeeded in reaching out to all the regions by 2017.”

