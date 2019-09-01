David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Executive Secretary, Mandate for Good Governance (MANGOV), Chief Donatus Enendu, has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should not be blamed for embarrassing the former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in far away Nuremberg, Germany.

Chief Enendu, a former President-General, Uke community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said that although the action of IPOB members was unfortunate, he cautioned the nation’s political office holders who lived in affluence to the detriment of the poor masses to learn from Ekweremadu’s experience.

He said that political elite should not take the people for granted, adding that Nigerians are now politically wiser than before due to the hardship unleashed on them by the political leaders.

The activist, who decried frequent overseas trips of President Mohammadu Buhari, argued that those trips might not have yielded any positive result based on the evidences of hunger, poverty, massive unemployment and insecurity across the country. He said there were possibilities of mass revolt against the political elite by the youths, if the numerous challenges facing the country were not addressed.