Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has described political godfathers as the most unreliable of all the fathers, biological or socio-economic.

Speaking at the burial of his father, Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, on Saturday, at Awa, Onna Local Government Area, Emmanuel said there are different kinds of fathers in one’s life even though the biological are the ones recognised by the scriptures and whose blessings cannot be taken for granted.

“I want to share one or two words who a father is. There are different types of father. We have a biological father; we have spiritual father; we have the economic fathers; we have political fathers. But the only father that can never be represented or replaced, the only father whose blessing is mentioned everywhere is the biological father.

“Our father was a man of character. I thank God who has honoured me today; I thank God who has shown that my father worshipped Him and Him alone. This biological father of ours, this disciplinarian, this our mentor to all of us; papa, we will never forget you.”

Emmanuel also spoke about spiritual fathers such as Sunday Mbang, Uma Ukpai, Enouch Adeboye, David Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, and others who had been backing him, as well as economic fathers such as Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia who has mentored him in the business world not just to work hard but to work smart.

“So, we use the burial of our father to celebrate this categories of people who have also impacted our lives,” he said.